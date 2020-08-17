Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – IBM Watson Health names Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center one of the “50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals” in the US.

The organization studied performance metrics from 989 US hospitals and identified top tier facilities for inpatient cardiovascular services.

“Heart disease is the #1 leading cause of death both in the US and globally, with 647,000 Americans dying of the illness,” said Dr. Patrick Gorman, Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Medical Director at EIRMC. “As the primary facility in the region taking care of people with heart disease, we rely on our clinical staff and physicians, who have the expertise and commitment to help patients recover from this illness. This recognition speaks to the exceptional clinical care delivered at EIRMC.”

Some of the key performance benchmarks set by this year’s Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals are significantly higher inpatient survival and fewer complications.