Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls native has been named an Associate Administrator at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Jacob Taylor comes to EIRMC from Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he was Assistant Administrator.

Taylor will work with EIRMC leadership in daily operations and lead several departments including Therapy Services, Respiratory Therapy, Environmental Services, Food and Nutrition, Lab, and Pharmacy.

Taylor has previously worked in various capacities for HCA facilities in Richmond, Virginia and Tucson, Arizona.