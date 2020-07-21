Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has named Dr. Timothy Ballard as Chief Medical Officer.

As a member of the administrative team, Ballard will lead clinical initiatives that support performance and excellence across the hospital. Most recently, Ballard served as CEO of the Alaska VA Healthcare System in Anchorage. He oversaw 700 staff, 5 satellite clinics, and a 50-bed residential rehabilitation treatment facility.

Ballard graduated from high school in Boise, then attended the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, earning a B.S. in Biology. He receive a Masters of Environmental Health from the University of Cincinnati and his M.D. from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed his family practice residency training at Travis Air Force Base in California.