Idaho Falls (Idaho) – Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has an update on the conditions of the three victims injured in a school shooting at Rigby Middle School Thursday morning.

A press release from EIRMC indicates the adult patient has been treated and released. The two juvenile victims are in fair condition.

EIRMC says designated visitors are now allowed entry into the hospital.

EIRMC center says they will be taking part in a joint press conference this afternoon with Jefferson School District and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, today at 4pm in Rigby.