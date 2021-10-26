IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As is common during flu season, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is modifying its current visitor policy to restrict entry to adults only.

Effective Wednesday, October 27, no visitors under age 18 are allowed.

This applies to visitors only. It does not apply to children seeking medical care.

The following visitor policy also remains in effect:

No more than two visitors at a time.

Visitor hours are 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Visitors must be masked at all times, including when visiting with their loved one. They only exception is when eating or drinking.

Upon entry, visitors must confirm that they do not have symptoms commonly associated with COVID; that they are feeling well; and that they have not had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

EIRMC has a process to address unique circumstances, such as during end-of-life, that make visiting a loved one essential.

