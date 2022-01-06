IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center announced the addition of Nicholas Manning as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Wendy McClain as Vice President of Operations.

In his role as COO, Manning oversees day-to-day operations at EIRMC and directly leads several service lines, including EIRMC’s Behavioral Health Center, surgical services, cardiovascular services, medical imaging, and oncology.

Manning is a familiar face to many in our community, having served as EIRMC’s Vice President of Operations from 2017 to 2019. During his tenure, he launched the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC, as well as EIRMC’s Burn Center. He also oversaw EIRMC’s multi-year construction and renovation project that impacted the entire footprint of the hospital.

McClain has been appointed Vice President of Operations. In this role, she leads several departments, including Therapy Services, Respiratory Therapy, Environmental Services, and Food and Nutrition.

McClain most recently was the VP of Business Development at EIRMC’s sister facility, West Valley Medical Center (WMVC), in Caldwell, Idaho. She had oversight of the hospital’s strategic planning process and growth initiatives, as well as several ancillary departments. McClain excels in building programs from the ground up. One such program is West Valley’s “Ortho Ethos” program – a “VIP” experience for spine and total joint patients. Her ability to establish a vision, collaborate with providers and nursing, and lead the overall execution of the program resulted in significant volume growth in their spine and total-joint programs.

McClain also served as the Director of Marketing at WVMC, and prior, at Kansas Medical Clinic, an independent physician-owned multi-specialty group. She also has a background in pharmaceutical sales and worked for Eli Lilly and Company for nearly seven years.

