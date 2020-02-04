IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Surgery for patients with severely burned skin has always come with its challenges. Using skin grafting where healthy sections of skin are removed and transplanted to the burned areas isn’t always an option according to burn surgeon at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Dr. Tait Olaveson.

“When they have a large percentage of their body burned they don’t have that skin that we’re able to transplant from a normal skin area that they have to a burned area,” Olaveson said.

Olaveson, says there is a new treatment option referred to as ‘CEA’ which stands for Cultured Epidermal Autographed. He tells us its available for patients with full-thickness burns that cover at least 30% of their body.

“It allows us to be able to treat them faster, less pain, less suffering and get them out of the hospital sooner,” Olaveson said.

The treatment requires surgeons to take a small postage stamp size of skin from the patient and send it to a lab.

That sample is then used to grow new skin in less than a month. Olaveson says the lab has the power to grow enough skin to cover a whole house.

The technique is not only less painful and quicker than traditional methods, but it has also proved to be highly effective, “CEA, it allows us to be able to decrease the chance of infection, that’s one of the biggest mortality and morbidity issues with these folks is infection. It allows us to be able to get the skin closed sooner, which basically increases their survival,” Olaveson said.

Olaveson says typically patients with severe burns stay in a hospital for around five months, but with the CEA procedure, that time is cut down significantly.

“Even though there is some rehab and some things that go along with these folks, it significantly decreases their pain and their suffering with dealing with their wounds,” Olaveson said.