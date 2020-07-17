BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Eastern Idaho State Fair has canceled the majority of activities and entertainment that would have made up this year’s fair.

The Fair said public safety was its number one concern and felt it could not meet the narrow requirements outlined by public health officials.

The annual 4H Livestock Competition and Sale and two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will continue with reduced venue capacity.

“Both of these events are vital to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and we are pleased to be able to continue these traditions despite the challenges we face in 2020,” the fair said in a statement Friday.

Final details and scheduling will be forthcoming, including a variety of ways you can get still your fair food fix this year.

“We recognize this decision will have a huge impact on thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of people whose talent, dedication and hard work bring our fair to life each year. Like everything during the past few months, this decision has been complex and difficult, but we look forward to coming back strong in 2021 and plan on producing one of the most amazing events our community has ever seen.”

All “2020 Holiday Passes” will be valid for entry to the 2021 Fair next year.

“Our hearts go out to the many exhibitors, vendors, businesses, and youth groups that rely on income from the Fair each year. The local youth groups alone will see a loss of over $400,000 that they use throughout the year for funding. We recognize this will have a huge impact on thousands of businesses and the tens of thousands of people whose talent, dedication, and hard work bring our fair to life each year. The impact of the 2020 Fair being significantly modified will be felt for many years to come in our community,” EISF General Manager Brandon Bird said.

If anyone has questions, visit www.FunAtTheFair.com for additional information.