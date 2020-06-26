BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – Justin Oleson with the fair board confirmed with Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 Thursday night that the fair board has voted to proceed with the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

“At this point, we’re proceeding to go forward with the fair. We believe the communities can make their own choice on whether to come or not. We’ll do what we can to ensure it’s a safe and fun fair,” said Oleson.

Oleson said people have choices. You can wear a mask or not come.

The vote was 4 to 2.

Oleson did add that everything changes on a daily basis. He said the conversations were held between the local health department, the mayor of Blackfoot, and Bingham County Commissioners.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair is made up of 16 counties.

The board is still working on the safety protocols and do not know if it will take place during September.