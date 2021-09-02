BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Whether baked, grilled or fried, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a rich tradition of offering the best fair food in the west.

This year, winners were chosen for the 9th annual Best Fair Food Awards from four categories: The “Best New Entrée,” “Best New Sweet Item” and the grand champions “Fairest of them All” and “Sweetest of them All” awards.

Best New Sweet Winners

FIRST PLACE- Whipped Huckleberry Smasher from Lemon Smashers

SECOND PLACE- Banoffe Crepe from Camille’s Crepes

THIRD PLACE- The Peach Temptation from Sweet Temptations

Best New Entree Winners

FIRST PLACE- Smoking Cowboy Burger from Billman’s Catering

SECOND PLACE- Hog on a Log from Blackhawk BBQ Pit

THIRD PLACE- Crazy Chicken Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

Sweetest of them all Winners

FIRST PLACE- Birthday Cake Shake & Bake from Creamy Creations

SECOND PLACE- Peach Temptation from Sweet Temptations

Fairest of them all Entree Winners

FIRST PLACE- The Whole Dam Farm from Smoking B’s

SECOND PLACE- Carne Asada Mexican Nachos from La Casita Mexican Food

THIRD PLACE- Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

The overall highest score received the much-coveted Corn Dog Trophy. Creamy Creations took that honor with their Birthday Cake Shake and Bake.

Each winner received a banner to hang in their booth declaring them 2021 champions, and the Grand Champion winner has the honor of displaying the traveling Golden Corndog trophy during fair week.

All food items were judged on taste and appearance. It is the hope that these annual food awards will provide recognition to the most outstanding fair food found in the intermountain west! See full details and food vendor map at http://www.funatthefair.com/entertainment/best-fair-food/.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs Friday, September 3, through Saturday, September 11. Complete schedules and 2021 Fair information can be found at www.funatthefair.com.

