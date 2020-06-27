BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The East Idaho State Fair is continuing plans to host the fair this year after the fair board voted to proceed in a four to two decision Thursday night.

The major concern ahead of the fair remains preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Almost back in October 2019 we started preparing for this year’s fair. Unbeknownst to us, things were going to take a twist for all of us,” Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird said.

The status of the fair has been a growing concern in the community, as we step into the summer months and continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The uncertainty is hard, especially when it comes to preparing for a fair. So the board took action yesterday, to move forward, saying that they want to make sure that we’re moving forward with all our plans for this year’s fair,” Bird said.

He said the state’s progress under Governor Little’s plan played a key role in the decision.

“We made it to Stage 4, and because of that our plans are to maintain, and do a safe event.”

The decision was not unanimous. One of the dissenting votes came from the fair board’s appointee out of Bonneville County.

Bonneville County Commissioner Roger Christensen is taking issue with the decision.

“They should have probably, in my opinion, gone to the health district and the city, and come up with an approved plan, which they don’t have,” Christensen sais.

Still, Christensen is hopeful a collaboration can still come together in order to protect the community.

“I hope that they’ll go back and look at putting a serious safety plan together. I think they have that obligation to the other citizens, you know, those who don’t want to put themselves at risk and aren’t going to go.”

Mayor Carroll was also against the decision and asked the board to vote no.