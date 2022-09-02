BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – When the Eastern Idaho State Fair parade hits the streets Saturday, there will be a someone very familiar taking the reins.

Our own Karole Honas has the honor of being Grand Marshal of the Eastern Idaho State Fair parade.

She is spending the day Friday getting her mini ponies clean and ready for the parade Saturday.

She says she loves the fair and everything it has to offer, especially that it is still old fashioned.

“When everybody comes to the fair, I want him to appreciate the fact that it’s still quite original. It’s quite like it wasn’t able days, a lot of agriculture. A lot of kids that raise livestock all summer long just to sell it and save their money for college. And it’s heartbreaking at that time. You know, you watch them cry because they become you know, so in love with their sheep or their peak or their cow, but it’s all part of the farm life. You know, that’s this where they learn it. I love the fact that so many people come from seven counties is pretty big area. And so I will run into friends that I went to high school with that I don’t really see any other time except at the fair,” Honas said.

The parade starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The route starts at the corner of Rich Street and Shilling Street and runs north to Alice Street.

