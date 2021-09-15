BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Not being able to hold the 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair did nothing but motivate the fair team to make the 2021 event better than ever before, and two years of preparation went into the nine-day event of the longest-running community event in Southeast Idaho.

Nearly 250,000 people came through the fair gates, making it the most attended Fair ever, with a grand total of 249,892 people. The fair set grandstand records on 4 of the first 5 days, starting the week off incredibly strong.

On Thursday, September 9, a SOLD-OUT crowd came through the Bank of Commerce Grandstand gates to welcome Jeff Dunham and his puppet crew to southeast Idaho.

On Friday, September 10, Third Eye Blind sang their top hits to an energized crowd, and the September Slam Demolition Derby closed the Fair out in front of a traditional sellout crowd, raising money for the Blackfoot Elks Club youth programs.

For the ninth year in a row, concessionaires competed in the Fairest of Them All food contests. These contests allow the food vendors to introduce new items to their menu each and every year, making sure the EISF fair food remains the absolute best of the best. This year’s winner of the Fairest of Them All—Entrée award went to The Whole Damn Farm from Smoking B’s. The Sweetest of Them All winner was the Ice Birthday Cake Shake & Bake from Creamy Creations. Best New Fair Food- Sweets went to Whipped Huckleberry Smasher from Lemon Smashers, and Smoking Cowboy Burger from Billman’s Catering took the honors of Best New Fair Food-Entrée. The People’s Choice award was given to Mexican Crazy Corn for their Crazy Corn Nachos.

“It was so good to have all of our Fair Friends return to a full Fair. It was an amazingly good week that was possible because of the dedication of thousands of people. This event is a reflection of the great community we live in, and we are grateful for everyone’s support,” Fair General Manager Brandon Bird said. “I hope everyone from the exhibitors to concessionaires, sponsors to employees and especially those who attended this year’s event were able to EAT IT UP while making memories at the Fair. We are so grateful to be able to continue this 119-year tradition in this community.”

As clean-up of the 2021 fair has begun, and plans are already underway for the Fair’s 120th Anniversary in 2022.

