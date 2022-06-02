BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court is honoring a judge who led the work to make Idaho one of the first states in the nation with best-practice adult drug court standards.

Judge Ronald Wilper received the 2022 Daniel Eismann Award for Treatment Courts in recognition of his many contributions to Idaho’s system of treatment courts.

Treatment courts are evidence-based tools to support Idahoans in the justice system who are at risk of recidivism and in need of behavioral health services. They reduce criminal behavior in our communities, address treatment needs, provide accountability and help Idaho avoid costs associated with incarceration.

Judge Wilper is known for his dedication and infectious enthusiasm for treatment courts. Along with his efforts on adult drug court standards and guidelines, he presided over the Ada County Drug Court for seven years and served as deputy chair of the Supreme Court’s Statewide Treatment Court Committee. He has given education and feedback to other treatment court judges all over the state.

Now retired, Judge Wilper continues to provide his services as a senior judge to treatment courts in the Third, Fourth and Fifth judicial districts. With the National Drug Court Institute, he gives technical assistance to drug, mental health and veterans courts throughout the country.

“If there was a Mount Rushmore for treatment court judges in Idaho, Judge Wilper would most certainly be on it,” said Justice Gregory Moeller, who presented the award this week in person at the Ada County Courthouse.

In earlier remarks upon learning of the award, Judge Wilper credited the people he worked with on treatment court matters throughout his career. “When professionals from the criminal justice and treatment communities work together as teammates, we do indeed help our fellow Idahoans to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” he said.

The Daniel Eismann Award recognizes a judge who currently or previously presides over a treatment court, and who demonstrates exceptional leadership and commitment to the success of their team and participants. It is named after former Chief Justice Eismann, who was also the first drug court judge in the state and the first chair of the Treatment Court Committee.

The post Eismann Award honors judge who advanced Idaho’s drug courts appeared first on Local News 8.