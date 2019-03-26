NEW YORK – Defense attorneys say the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo should get a new trial because jurors improperly followed media coverage of the sensational drug conspiracy case.
Joaquin Guzman’s (hwah-KEEN’ goos-MAHN’) defense team said in court filings Tuesday that jury misconduct denied him the right to a fair trial.
Guzman was convicted last month of murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges.
The defense request cites a Vice News report that at least five jurors followed media reports and Twitter feeds during the three-month trial.
That report says jurors also were aware of potentially prejudicial claims that had been excluded from the trial.
The defense is asking the judge to hold a hearing and grant a new trial.
The U.S. attorney’s office is declining to comment.
Guzman faces life in prison at his June sentencing.