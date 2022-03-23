REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will address 2,791 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2022 Winter Semester Commencement on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The university will award 2,153 bachelor’s degrees and 712 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,673 are women and 1,118 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,854 of this semester’s graduates, while 936 of the graduates are online students, and 960 of those graduating started their college career as BYU-Pathway Worldwide students.

Prior to his calling to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2009, Elder Neil L. Andersen served as the senior member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Elder Andersen was born in Logan, Utah, and raised in Pocatello, Idaho. He graduated from Brigham Young University and earned an MBA from Harvard University. After completing his education, he settled in Tampa, Florida, where his business interests included advertising, real estate development and health care. He speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish in addition to his native English. Elder Andersen and his wife Kathy are the parents of four children.

Graduates, parents, and guests can find more information about 2022 Winter Semester graduation events HERE.

