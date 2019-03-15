Elderly Florida jewelry store owner, wife pummel would-be robber on video

When a “disgruntled customer” tried to take a gold chain from Daniel Setton’s jewelry store in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this month, Setton and his wife weren’t having it.

The elderly couple beat the man after he walked behind the counter. The fight can be seen in surveillance footage released by the policy on Wednesday.

Setton, 74, used Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defense and fighting technique he’d learned in the Israeli Army, he told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. His wife used a yardstick.

“My wife, she was hitting me more than she was hitting him,” Setton told the outlet. “I was screaming: ‘Stop it. Stop it. Stop it.’”

The video, from March 2, shows a man with a tie-dyed shirt and colorful arm tattoos walking into DHS Oakwood Jewelers.

He can be seen setting down a chain and walking behind the counter, where Setton and two employees were sitting.

“He bought a chain here, two or three months ago, and it broke and I said, ‘No problem, we’ll fix it for you,’” Setton told the Sun-Sentinel. “But he said, ‘No, I want a new one,’ and, ‘If you don’t give it to me, I’ll take it myself.’”

The video shows Setton going after the man and Setton’s wife quickly coming into the frame with a stick. She can be seen going behind the counter to join her husband in the fray.

After Setton had gotten a hold of the man and he stopped trying to fight back, the attempted thief can be seen picking up the chain he’d set down earlier and exiting he store, with Setton following.

“It wasn’t a robbery,” Setton said. “He was just a stupid, a stupid guy.”

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the jewelry store was robbed back in February. Almost $100,000 worth of jewelry was taken.