Elderly Illinois couple dead in suspected murder, police say

Police in Illinois are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead in their home on Monday in a suspected double murder.

Lois Ladd, 68, and Michael Ladd, 79, were discovered around 10:30 a.m. in their home in Edwardsville, Maj. Jeff Connor, chief deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference.

Connor, who represents the Major Case Squad of St. Louis that was activated to investigate the alleged crime, said that local police were called to the home to check on one of the Ladds when their bodies were found.

He said the situation “appears to be a double homicide of an elderly couple,” and that close to 30 investigators were working at the crime scene on Monday.

Lois Ladd worked as a chiropractor in Edwardsville, and her husband, Michael, worked as a local contractor. His brother, Don Ladd, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the family has “no idea what happened.”

Connor said that “one of the main things that we need right now is the last people to see them alive.”

Anyone with information on the suspected murders is urged to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-307-1611, or contact their tip line at 618-692-7550.