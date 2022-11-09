IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 9:03 p.m. Republican Brad Little wins reelection for governor in Idaho.

9:02 p.m. Republican Harriet Hageman wins election to U.S. House in Wyoming’s at-large Congressional District.

9:01 p.m. Republican Mike Crapo wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Idaho.

7:10 p.m. Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor.

Gordon beat Democrat Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither campaigned extensively.

Gordon emphasized his efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy away from fossil fuels, mentioning ongoing work to develop new uses for coal and an unconventional nuclear reactor.

He prevailed despite getting criticized by fellow Republicans for closing off businesses and public places during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. His pandemic response drew calls for a Republican to challenge him.

One often-mentioned opponent, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, ran for U.S. House instead, beating Liz Cheney in the Republican primary.

ORIGINAL: There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Once they close and results start to come in, we will be posting major updates here. You can view a full list of results HERE. You can also view interactive results HERE.

