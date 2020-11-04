UPDATE 10:13 p.m. – Joe Biden wins Minnesota.

UPDATE 10:06 p.m.: Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Hawaii.

He was awarded its four electoral votes on Tuesday.

Hawaii is a reliably Democratic state and last went for a Republican presidential candidate in 1984, when it was won by Ronald Reagan.

UPDATE 9:08 p.m.: President Donald Trump has won the state of Utah.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

Utah hasn’t supported a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Trump won Utah in 2016, but independent candidate Evan McMullin had a strong showing in the state owing to widespread distaste of both Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. McMullin captured more than 20% of the vote.

UPDATE 9:02 p.m. – Donald Trump wins Idaho.

UPDATE 9:01 p.m. Republican Jim Risch wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Idaho.

UPDATE 9:00 p.m. Joe Biden wins Washington.

UPDATE 8:57 p.m. Democrat Joe Biden has won New Hampshire and its four electoral votes, holding on to a state that President Donald Trump only narrowly lost in 2016.



The state was considered a 2020 battleground despite not going for a Republican presidential candidate since George W. Bush in 2000.



Four years ago, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the small state over Trump by roughly 2,700 votes. That’s less than 1% of the 732,000 ballots cast, and it was the second-closest margin of victory in the country.



Biden didn’t fare as well in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic primary in February. He finished a dismal fifth, behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. But his candidacy took off after a commanding win later that month in the South Carolina primary, leading to the exits of several of his competitors.

UPDATE 8:31 p.m.: President Donald Trump has won the state of Missouri.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its 10 electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state by 18 percentage points.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country, the Associated Press reported. It’s the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice. From coast to coast, races were too early call Tuesday night in the most fiercely contested states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Both candidate each picked up some predictable victories, with Trump taking states including Kansas and North Dakota and Biden’s haul including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become a Democratic strongholds.

UPDATE: 8:37 p.m.: Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Colorado.



He was awarded its nine electoral votes on Tuesday.



The state, which went for Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago, has trended sharply to the left since President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.



The state also has a competitive Senate race between Republican incumbent Cory Gardner and the state’s former governor John Hickenlooper. Gardner is considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable senators.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m.: Democrat Joe Biden has won the District of Columbia.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m.: Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has won the race for Utah governor. He replaces the leader who endorsed him in a race that played out during the coronavirus pandemic. Cox defeated Democrat Chris Peterson, a law professor who continued to advocate for a mask mandate as cases spiked this fall. Cox supported Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s decision to encourage them but not require their use. The general election came after a hard-fought GOP primary where Cox beat out three other competitors for the nomination that’s often decisive in conservative Utah. He will succeed Herbert, who first took office in 2009 and decided not to run again this year.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: President Donald Trump beat former Vice President Joe Biden to claim Wyoming’s three electoral votes. Wyoming hasn’t chosen a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.: Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis has won an open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.

Lummis beat University of Wyoming ecology professor and climate activist Merav Ben-David to claim the seat held by Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.

Lummis was heavily favored to win in GOP-dominated Wyoming after raising and spending far more money than her Democratic opponent.

Lummis comes from a prominent Cheyenne ranching family and has been well-known in Wyoming politics for over 30 years.

Lummis was Wyoming’s lone congresswoman from 2009-2017, when she stepped down to attend to family business matters following her husband’s death.

She served as state treasurer from 1999-2007 and served for 14 years in the Wyoming House and Senate in the 1980s and 1990s.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m.: Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has won a third term as Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House.

Cheney beat Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, a Northern Arapaho tribal member and Global Indigenous Council vice president.

Cheney vastly out-raised and outspent Grey Bull, who was little known before the campaign.

Cheney has risen quickly in the House GOP leadership since her election to Congress in 2016. She has served since 2019 as Republican conference chair, the party’s third-highest leadership position in the chamber.

Cheney is the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Liz Cheney worked in the State Department and was a Fox News commentator before entering politics.

It was the first time two women were the main competitors for U.S. House in Wyoming.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m.: President Donald Trump will win Indiana, CNN projects, taking the first state of the night as polls are beginning to close in some states, including key battlegrounds, in a momentous election unfolding amid multiple crises including the worst pandemic in 100 years. You can view more HERE.

UPDATE: 12 p.m.: Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation are trying to keep their seats and voters will decide whether to change what the state Constitution says about legislative districts in Tuesday’s election. Also, Democrat and former state lawmaker Paulette Jordan is challenging longtime Idaho politician U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican, for his seat.

UPDATE 10 a.m.: Democrat Paulette Jordan is no stranger to long shots, occasionally touting her trips to the shooting range during her campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. Still, Jordan’s race against Risch is likely her longest shot yet in the ultra-red state of Idaho. The 77-year-old incumbent has a long political history in Idaho, serving as a state lawmaker, lieutenant governor and governor before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008. Jordan, also a former state lawmaker as well as a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council member, has avid supporters gained in her unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial run against then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

UPDATE 9:24 a.m.: Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has swept aside challenges from within his own party and Democratic contenders to retain his seat in Congress representing Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District for more than two decades. The 70-year-old Simpson appears poised to do so again on Tuesday in the red state. He’s up against Democrat Aaron Swisher, an economist and former Micron Technology, Inc. employee who says his primary goal is to create a better deal for working-class Americans. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher is seeking a second term in the 1st Congressional District, last held by a Democrat in 2011. Rudy Soto, who served nine years in the Army National Guard, hopes to change that.