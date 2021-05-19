The following are election results as reported by county.

Bannock County

McCammon $1,285,000 Fire Station Bond

For – 149 70%

Against – 65 30%

Final

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

North Bannock Fire District $316,073 Special Tax Levy

For

Against

Downey/Swan Lake Highway District Commissioner Dist. 1

For

Against

Bingham County

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Firth School District 59 Plant Facilities Levy

($400,000 per year for 10 years) 55% needed to pass)

For – 221 76%

Against – 71 24%

Final

Bonneville County

Bonneville School District 93 Supplement Levy

($5.8 million per year for 2 years)

For – 1301 66%

Against – 668 34%

43% reporting

Bonneville School District 93 Plant Facility Levy

($2.8 million per year for 10 years)

For – 1295 66%

Against – 654 34%

43% reporting

Idaho Falls School District 91 Zone 3 Recall

Trustee Lara Hill

For – 374 51%

Against – 365 49%

43% reporting

Caribou County

Grace Wastewater System $3.2 million Bond

For

Against

Franklin County

Court House Renovation $2.9 million Bond

For –

Against

Fremont County

Ambulance District Levy

($250,000 per year for 2 years)

For

Against

Teton County

Teton School District 401 Plant Facility Levy

($500,000 per year for 5 years)

For

Against

Victor $4,184,000 Building Bond

For

Against

The post Election Results for May 18, 2021 appeared first on Local News 8.