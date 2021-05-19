The following are election results as reported by county.
Bannock County
McCammon $1,285,000 Fire Station Bond
For – 149 70%
Against – 65 30%
Final
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
North Bannock Fire District $316,073 Special Tax Levy
For
Against
Downey/Swan Lake Highway District Commissioner Dist. 1
For
Against
Bingham County
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Firth School District 59 Plant Facilities Levy
($400,000 per year for 10 years) 55% needed to pass)
For – 221 76%
Against – 71 24%
Final
Bonneville County
Bonneville School District 93 Supplement Levy
($5.8 million per year for 2 years)
For – 1301 66%
Against – 668 34%
43% reporting
Bonneville School District 93 Plant Facility Levy
($2.8 million per year for 10 years)
For – 1295 66%
Against – 654 34%
43% reporting
Idaho Falls School District 91 Zone 3 Recall
Trustee Lara Hill
For – 374 51%
Against – 365 49%
43% reporting
Caribou County
Grace Wastewater System $3.2 million Bond
For
Against
Franklin County
Court House Renovation $2.9 million Bond
For –
Against
Fremont County
Ambulance District Levy
($250,000 per year for 2 years)
For
Against
Teton County
Teton School District 401 Plant Facility Levy
($500,000 per year for 5 years)
For
Against
Victor $4,184,000 Building Bond
For
Against
The post Election Results for May 18, 2021 appeared first on Local News 8.