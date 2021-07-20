JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Fire/EMS would like to remind the public to check outdoor sources of heat for potential issues after a faulty electrical wire is ruled the cause of Sunday’s fire on Snow King Mountain Resort.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS responded to a reported brush fire at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. Responding crews extinguished the fire, which reached a quarter acre in size, at the Resort’s Alpine slide.

An investigation revealed the fire started due to a short-circuiting electrical wire and has since been addressed by Snow King Mountain Resort.

Due to record high temperatures and extremely dry conditions, any source of heat can become an ignition source. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS encourages the public to check extension cords, outdoor lighting, and any outdoor cooking equipment for any possible issues.

The public is also encouraged to be ready, plan, prepare, and stay aware during wildland fire season by following three steps from the nationwide program, Ready, Set, GO, which can be found by clicking HERE.

You can also sign-up for Nixle by texting TETON_WY to 888777 or by visiting www.nixle.com, to receive evacuation alert notices, should an evacuation be necessary due to a wildland fire.

