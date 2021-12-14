BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- The Stalker Elementary Library got a big surprise this year. They were donated a large number of books, thanks to a grant they received. Not only were they able to receive so many different books to add to their library, but they were also able to give the kids some of these books as well.

Stalker Elementary’s librarian Mrs. Simpson says after she got the books, she decided these kids should have the chance to have a special Christmas present this year. The present would be one of the books that were donated this year.

Mrs. Simpson says that, “It just ownership for a book is really, really important for a lot of our students. Some students really don’t have books in their homes and so to get a free book. And to top it all off at present and just kind of get you in the mood for free, you know, the Christmas season and then to be able to take a book home and read it during the holidays.” Is exactly why she wanted to do this for the holiday season.

Kids came in during their scheduled library times and were able to pick out a book they wanted, and then they were able to take it home as their own. Before taking the book, the kids would watch a short video that explained what was happening as they didn’t know beforehand.

Kids were excited as they realized what was happening: the gift of reading to brighten the minds of these kids for a long time.

