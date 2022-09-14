DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Elizabeth Pitcairn, a renowned classical violinist, is in Teton Valley teaching students and playing shows.

Music students from around the region get the chance to participate in a Master Class, where Pitcairn will showcase the “Red Violin,” the 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius, said to have inspired the 1990 award-winning film, “The Red Violin.”

On Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16, Pitcairn will perform at Pierre’s Theatre from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on both nights.

Not only will fans get the chance to see her performances but can also attend a special VIP Soirée Musicale and Champagne Reception on Friday night.

At 16-years-old, Pitcairn came in possession of the violin after it was anonymously put on auction on Thanksgiving Day in 1990. She kept her ownership quiet until her solo career took off.

The “Red Violin” was created by famous violin maker, Antonio Stradivari, in 1720.

The violin seemed to have vanished for more than 200 years, before it resurfaced in the 1930’s in Berlin.

The violin still has its’ infamous red varnish and the best sounding of the remaining Stradivari violins.

To purchase tickets to one of her performances or the VIP event at the Pierre Theatre, click HERE.

The post Elizabeth Pitcairn in Teton Valley appeared first on Local News 8.