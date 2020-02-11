Animals

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A train collided with a small group of elk near Dingle in Bear Lake County early Sunday morning.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game conservation officers arrived at the scene and determined approximately 11 elk had been killed.

Two injured elk were dispatched by Fish and Game officers, and the salvageable meat was donated to members of the community.

Other elk carcasses were removed from the scene.

Incidents of trains hitting herds of big game animals are uncommon in southeast Idaho, though this is the second incident in a year.

In January 2019, approximately 30 elk were killed by a train traveling northward between Montpelier and Soda Springs.