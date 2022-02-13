IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Cars lined the block of Elva St. in downtown Idaho Falls Saturday morning. They were carrying people to the Food drive hosted by the Elks lodge. The Cars started lining up an hour before the planed start of the 9am drive.

That prompted the organizers and volunteers to start handing out their boxes of food a half hour early. Julie French, a representative of the drive, says “We had a set of two boxes for 150 families, plus 10 pounds of potatoes for every family and 10 pounds of frozen mashed potatoes for every family.”

Nobby, one of the recipients, says this drive reminded him just how kind people can actually be. “Oh, it’s so fantastic, it’s been it’s definitely been a rough year and two years for most people.” He tells us, “However, a lot of people went through this, so you have this is just… I don’t even know how to say that. Um, thank you for all the people that do this kind of thing.”

Nobby expressed his gratitude for the community generosity. ” I saw it on the internet and my neighbor told me about it. Or else I wouldn’t even have known about it, but I thank them so much, especially for such a cold morning to come out.”

French says this drive was a chance for the Elks lodge to put their lodge motto into action. “Our motto is ‘Elks Care Elks Share.’ So we like to show people that we actually live by that.”

Representatives with the lodge also said they wanted to do the drive this month as a way to bring more light to help those in need. Especially during some of the harder months of the year.

The post Elks Lodge Food Drive helps over 150 families in need. appeared first on Local News 8.