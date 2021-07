POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, The Elwen Cottage on 334 N. Main St. in Pocatello is hosting a “You Rock Pocatello” event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During the event, you can come out and paint a rock for free, with multiple drawings taking place throughout the day.

Supplies will be collected during the event for the Humane Society.

The post Elwen Cottage hosts You Rock Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.