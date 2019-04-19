Embattled US Rep. Ilhan Omar tweets 'happy Passover'

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is wishing “happy Passover” to Jews commemorating the holiday in her home state of Minnesota and around the world.

Omar is a Somali American and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She’s been criticized for remarks in recent months on Israel, Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11 that have drawn accusations of anti-Semitism and insensitivity. She says criticizing the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.

In a tweet Friday, Omar said, “The story of Passover has resonated with and given hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression.”

She also gave a traditional Hebrew Passover greeting.

Omar says she’s faced increased death threats since President Donald Trump spread a videothat purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks.