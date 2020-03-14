Local News

The following are brief public notifications that have been submitted to our newsroom (beginning March 14) in relation to changing weather, health, or emergency issues.

AARP has announced March 14 that all of its Tax Aide sites in Idaho have been suspended until further notice. The AARP Foundation is taking the action to “flatten the curve” of transmission.

IDAHO EDUCATION ASSOCIATION has cancelled its 2020 Delegate Assembly and Annual Meeting. It had been scheduled April 17-18 in downtown Boise. The IEA Board made the decision by unanimous vote.

JACKSON HOLE MOUNTAIN RESORT at Teton Village is monitoring its operations in cooperation with the Teton County Health Department. All major events have been canceled for the remainder of the winter season. The Aerial Tram closed Saturday, March 14.

ST. JOHN HEALTH advised that in most cases the COVID-19 is not life threatening and does not require medical treatment beyond fever control and oral fluids. Individuals with fever, cough, or influenza like illness, regardless of travel history, should call 307-739-4898, option 3 for a phone evaluation. Do not come to hospitals or health clinics unless directed in a phone evaluation to do so.

START Bus is taking appropriate steps in response to the pandemic. The service is conducting daily cleanings of interior surfaces, encouraging good hygiene practices, and providing gloves and face masks for optional use by operators. It will not cancel service unless ordered to do so by the Town and County.

TETON PASS will close for avalanche mitigation at 3 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Changing weather and avalanche conditions may force an earlier closure. No parking will be permitted between the Idaho State line (Milepost 17) and the closure gate at Wilson.