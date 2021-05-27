IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Idaho Falls Airport (IDA) officials and first responders took part in a full-scale live emergency exercise Thursday.

The tri-annual exercise is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to test the initial response of emergency services to an aircraft accident and ensure that local agencies are prepared and able to deploy resources.

Airport manager Rick Cloutier says while aircraft crashes aren’t common, they still prepare if it ever happens in Idaho Falls.

“We want to make sure we’re ready if something does happen,” Cloutier said. “If a catastrophic event happens, we’ve trained for it, we’ve practiced for it, so we can help the victims any way possible that we could, and do our best.”

The exercise simulated an airline crash and included volunteers role-playing as passengers who were injured.

Among the volunteers were Jody Mortensen and Kylie Atwood, who say they came out to help first responders.

Mortensen heard about the exercise from her uncle who works at the airport, and decided to come help out.

“I really admire our emergency personnel, and I just think it’s amazing to watch them work,” Mortensen said.

Atwood has a coworker and friend who has taken part in exercises like this before, and talked her joining her. She said it’s good to ultimately help those who may experience a similar situation.

“I think just the part of helping the community is that someday you might be helping other people like your neighbors or your friends or even your family,” Atwood said. “And even doing something like this gives you a little perspective about the tragedies people could go through.”

The IFFD, IFPD, the American Red Cross, EIRMC and Bonneville County Office of Emergency Management also took part.

The FAA requires airports such as IDA to conduct a full-scale emergency drill once every three years. The exercise was originally scheduled to be held in 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was rescheduled for this year.

