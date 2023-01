BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho remote court proceedings under the COVID-19 emergency order will continue until April.

It was announced Friday the COVID-19 emergency order will be rescinded April 1.

Rule changes will be announced, but the high court said it may take some time.

The Idaho Supreme Court will use the time to assess potential long-term rules.

