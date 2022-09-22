IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Companies and individuals interested in offering goods or services on the Empowering Parents online marketplace can now submit applications.

Empowering Parents is a State of Idaho program that provides eligible parents and guardians grant funds to purchase education-related resources and services for their students such as internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials, tutoring services, educational services and therapies.

Vendor applicants will need an employer identification number (EIN) and a description of the services or goods they will provide on the marketplace. Learn more and apply to become a vendor HERE.

More than 15,500 people have applied for Empowering Parents grants since the application window for parents and guardians opened nearly two weeks ago. Grants are available to Idaho students in kindergarten through grade 12 attending a public or private school or is homeschooled.

Eligible families can receive $1,000 per student up to $3,000 per family.

Parents and guardians can expect to be able to spend their grants on the Empowering Parents online marketplace in October.

Empowering Parents grants are funded by $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds appropriated earlier this year by the Idaho Legislature and Governor Brad Little.

Families can apply for an Empowering Parents grant at: EmpoweringParents.idaho.gov.

