AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride to Remember will be stopping at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday in honor of Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Maser.

For the 84 days between May 28 and August 19, 2021, 6 riders will be traveling 22,300+ miles across the country, visiting cities and police departments to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities in 2020.

End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington escorting a 41′ trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year.

Spokesman and founder, Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, says they want to show departments and their families who have lost partners and friends they are not alone.

“I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and bring back to the department and let the officers, and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten.”

The organizations’ event name is based on an officer’s “End of Watch.” An End of Watch Call or Last Radio Call is a ceremony in which a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio, followed by silence. All officers in that department hear the call, and observe the silence, remembering their fallen brother or sister. Beyond the Call of Duty is an organization that, through its “End of Watch Ride to Remember” event, recognizes police officers – throughout the nation – who died while in the line of duty.

Last year, the End of Watch Ride honored 146 fallen officers across the country. This year, they will be honoring the 338 officers who lost their lives in 2020 while serving their community.

They will be making the stop to honor Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Maser at 8 a.m. at the Ammon Field Office located at 3750 E. Lincoln Road.

