IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Cold winter months in Idaho can make it hard to budget a monthly utility bill.

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership CEO Jay Doman said for those with living with a fixed or low-income, the increased bill, most times due to heater usage, can cause financial challenges.

“So it’s important for those low-income clients that we have, be it, whatever walk of life, to have some assistance on getting those heating bills paid,” Doman said.

EICAP helps individuals who qualify to participate in the Low-income Heating Energy Assistance Program that is state-funded. The program provides a one-time payment to a household’s heat source utility company from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. Your eligibility depends on your family size and monthly income.

“It’s a set benefit so it may cover somebody that’s very frugal and living with blankets for longer than a month, and it may cover somebody that’s a little bit more liberal with their heating usage for not so long,” Doman said.

The program requires you to apply each year. A list of required documents can be found on their website.

“It’s always heartwarming to see the single mother with two or three children come in that are on a shoestring as it is, able to come in and get that benefit, and make stretching the groceries go a little further or the clothing that the kids need, things like that,” Doman said.

Doman says the state is low on applications for the program this year and still has a large amount of money to give out.

“The deadline to apply for this program is January 31st so there are only a few days left. We have clients coming in, all day every day. We encourage anybody that thinks they may qualify to get in, as soon as they can and apply for this great benefit,” Doman said.

Money that isn’t used goes into the Low-income Housing Energy Assistance Program Crisis Fund. It is then used throughout the year to help individuals who are in urgent need of assistance but who do not participate in the Low-income Heating Energy Assistance Program.

To download the application and read the requirements for the program, click here.