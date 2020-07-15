Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – You can enjoy free movies at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre starting July 17.

Portneuf Health Partners and Bannock County are pleased to announce ‘Movies at the Port.‘

On Friday, Captain Marvel will be shown on two 22’ inflatable screens inside the amphitheater, as the soft open to the 6-movie series.

Movies will begin around 8:45 p.m., light and weather permitting.

The soft opening will allow for adjustments before the full-open on July 24.

Concessions will be offered starting on July 24 with no outside food or drink allowed.

Protocols include:

masks being required at gate entry, and in any place where social distancing is not possible

seating will be available in the lower bowl with seats blocked out for social distancing

the open, grass area will have social distancing circles to help maintain a social distance.

attend at your own risk

social distancing practices are required

Those in high risk categories, those displaying symptoms (see list below), or those that may have been exposed to COVID-19, are prohibited from attending.

Symptoms:

Fever or Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The schedule is as follows and may change based on studio license availability:

July 17: “Captain Marvel”

July 24: “Ant Man”

July 31: “Harry Potter”

August 7: “Guardians of the Galaxy”

August 14: “Guardians of the Galaxy 2”

August 21: “Aqua Man”

For additional information contact the Bannock County Event Center at 208-237-1340.