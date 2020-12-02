POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Now is your chance to brighten the holidays for the animals at Zoo Idaho.

Now through December 12, you can sponsor “Stockings for Wildlife” for one of the zoo’s resident animals.

The stocking includes enrichment activities and treats for the sponsored animal.

The cost is $75, and in addition to providing some entertainment for Zoo Idaho animals, the proceeds will help fund one school classroom outreach program by Zoo Idaho staff for a school that cannot afford to pay.

Sponsors will also be invited to see their stocking given to their animal at a private event Saturday, December 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A stocking purchase allows 10 or fewer people into the event. Refreshments will be provided, and masks are required.

“‘Stockings for Wildlife’ is a great way to support Zoo Idaho while also getting to attend a wonderful holiday event with your family,” said Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator at Zoo Idaho. “We are happy to provide this unique fundraising event for the community. What better way to celebrate the holidays than with treats and animals in the beautiful outdoors.”

If you have questions about the program, contact Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator, at 208-234-6264. To register, click HERE.