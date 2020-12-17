Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a waiver of its rule requiring students to take a college entrance exam in order to graduate from a public high school.

The unanimous decision Thursday will apply to students graduating at the end of the 2020-21 school year, including the summer term.

Local school boards will be allowed to require the college entrance exam requirement if they choose.

“This is something that we have been hearing about and discussing with school district administrators, with students and parents and I believe this is the appropriate action given the environment and the circumstances,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said. The exams are normally taken during a students’ junior year. The test was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, about 80% of high school seniors took the exam this fall.

For students who choose to take the exam, there are still opportunities for seniors to take it during the national testing dates between now and the end of the spring term.