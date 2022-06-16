BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Want to know what your property tax bill might be this year? Residents in 38 Idaho counties can estimate their 2022 property taxes by using a calculator on the Idaho State Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov. The calculator is available through a link in the “Quick Picks” section of the home page.
To use the estimator, you’ll need the net taxable property value and tax code area information listed on your property tax assessment notice.
Estimates the calculator provides might not include levies for new taxing districts and recent voter-approved funds. They also don’t include fees (e.g., solid waste, forest protection) that might be billed on tax notices. Please contact your county treasurer for a list of fees in your area.
Actual tax amounts will be determined after cities, counties, and other taxing districts set their budgets in late summer.
“We know homeowners are concerned about their taxes this year because property values have increased significantly throughout Idaho,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “But the rate of increase in your property taxes usually won’t equal the rate of increase in your property’s value.” The tax estimator is a joint effort between the Tax Commission and these participating counties: Ada, Adams, Bannock, Bear Lake, Benewah, Bingham, Blaine, Bonner, Bonneville, Boundary, Butte, Camas, Canyon, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Clearwater, Custer, Elmore, Franklin, Gem, Gooding, Idaho, Jerome, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Minidoka, Nez Perce, Oneida, Owyhee, Payette, Power, Shoshone, Teton, Twin Falls, Valley, and Washington.
Contact your county assessor with any questions about your property’s valuation.
