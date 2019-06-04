Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom, and his new girlfriend, flaunted affair before she vanished

NEW CANAAN, CONN. – Michelle Troconis knew Fotis Dulos was married when they met. She didn’t care.

Troconis and Fotis Dulos, 51, flaunted their affair around their tiny Connecticut town even as his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, and their five children were still living in the house that Troconis and her daughter, now 10, would move into.

There were pictures of Troconis and her daughter, Nicole Begue Troconis, on Fotis Dulos’ business blog. Nicole was the 2018 Tristate Girls’ U12 Slalom and Giant Slalom champion and was featured in Fotis Dulos’ company ad campaign that year.

There were also pictures of Troconis standing next to Dulos and smiling at an industry awards dinner posted on his website.

None of it sat well with Jennifer Dulos, who said in court papers that Troconis’ presence was emotionally damaging to her five children.

Superior Court Judge Donna Heller agreed. In March she said Fotis Dulos “had pursued his own self-interest and exposed the children to his paramour Michelle Troconis and her daughter…in complete disregard of the court’s prior orders and the effect his actions were having on the children.”

But none of that seemed to matter to Fotis Dulos or Troconis who continued to parade their relationship around town.

That all changed when Jennifer Dulos vanished 11 days ago.

After a frantic search for Jennifer by local, state and national authorities that’s so far proved fruitless, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested over the weekend at a hotel in Avon, Conn., and charged in connection to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. Troconis, who like Fotis did not enter a plea for the tampering charges, has her next court hearing June 11.

Unlike her boyfriend, Troconis was able to make her $500,000 bail and left the courthouse, fitted with a GPS ankle monitor, Monday afternoon.

It’s a far fall for Troconis who spent years traveling the world and taking on one whirlwind career after another.

In the early 2000s, she worked as the chief publicist for a sheik at the Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club in Abu Dhabi. The exclusive club was founded in 1994 and is run today by Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It’s billed as the only “royal” polo facility in the United Arab Emirates and boasts world-class polo and equestrian facilities, stables for more than 300 top-class polo ponies and a 2,000-seat grandstand equipped with VIP entrances. Over the years, the club has been the playground for royal families as well as visiting kings and famous celebrities.

Troconis also worked for nine years as a marketing director for Cerro Castor, an Argentinian ski resort, that hosted the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup. In her role, she was in charge of hosting high-profile guests and politicians and often jetted around the globe to seek potential investors in the company.

During Jennifer Dulos’ contentious divorce proceedings, she indicated she was fearful that Fotis Dulos and Troconis might kidnap her five children and take them to Argentina because that’s where Troconis’ ex-husband, a former Olympic skier, lives.

“In the past, my husband has made references to disappearing to a ski resort, ‘where everyone wears masks every day and are indistinguishable from one another,'” Jennifer Dulos claimed in court filings.

Troconis also worked briefly for ESPN as a producer and hosted the show “Snow Time” in 2004, interviewing World Cup contestants, directors of other ski resorts and celebrities.

She reinvented herself once more as an international businesswoman who sold activewear on the Internet before settling down with Fotis Dulos in Farmington.

The 44-year-old also has a degree in psychology from the Universidad Central de Venezuela and has trained as a therapeutic riding instructor.

As Troconis stays put, under a judge’s order, the search for her boyfriend’s wife of 13 years continues.

On Tuesday, New Canaan police asked residents to save any surveillance camera footage from May 22 to May 25 as it may aid them in finding Jennifer Dulos. Police said they’ve established a timeline of when Dulos disappeared but are looking for cameras that might have caught driving activity.

Tuesday marked the 11th day the mother-of-five has been missing.