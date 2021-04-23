FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – Homeowners who were asked to evacuate from around the Lavaside Fire southwest of Firth can return home.

On Thursday, the voluntary evacuations were issued when winds started pushing the fire towards homes and other buildings along 700 North. They ask the general public to stay away from the fire area. Only homeowners will be allowed on 700 N.

The fire remains at 25% contained and is mapped at 1,192 acres. Chris Burger, public information officer for BLM, said the fire did not increase overnight.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Burger said full containment to still planned for Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. Crews will continue to reinforce the control lines to make sure the fire is extinguished.

Approximately 100 firefighters were helping with the fire from multiple fire agencies around southeast Idaho.

The Lavaside Fire started on Wednesday around 4 p.m. The exact cause is still under investigation.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The fire has burning along both sides of the Snake River in thick brush, cottonwood trees and juniper trees.

An evacuation center was set up at AW Johnson Elementary School in Firth on Thursday. It has now been shut down.

The post Evacuation order lifted around Lavaside Fire appeared first on Local News 8.