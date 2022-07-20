SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office has moved the evacuation status from North Fork to Tower Creek back to “set” status. The “set” status is to be prepared at a moment’s notice if you need to evacuate. All other areas around the fire are in “ready” status, they said.

Residents were evacuated Monday due to the Moose Fire. The fire started Sunday afternoon Southwest of North Fork along the Salmon River.

Fire managers said Wednesday morning the fire is 0% contained and has burned 16,581 acres, growing more than 4,000 acres as reported on Tuesday. The cause is still unknown.

The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork and Indianola Guard Station. A pilot car is escorting vehicles along the road during the morning hours, they said. Highway 93 is open.

The Ready, Set, Go program was developed by wildfire officials to help people prepare to evacuate around a fire. You can learn more about the program, by clicking here.

Latest Fire stats: (as of 6 a.m., July 20, 2022)

Total Fire Resources Assigned

Personnel 376, 13 crews, 24 engines, Helicopters – 5 Type 1, 1 Type 2, 2 Type 3

