AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A brush fire is burning south of American Falls.

We are told the Cold Creek Fire is about a 1,000 acres.

The fire is burning on the hills behind the Indian Hot Springs area.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Power County Sheriff is evacuating people from around the fire.

They say they are evacuating those in the area of Cold Creek Ferry Hallow, Sunbeam Road, Hornbacher Road, Mayer Road and the Garden Road area.

They also ask people to stay clear of Highway 37.

The post Evacuations issued around brush fire appeared first on Local News 8.