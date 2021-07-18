LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)

Evacuations are now being ordered in the Mudlick fire burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Late this afternoon the Lemhi County Sheriff initiated evacuations in the lower Panther Creek drainage due to a significant increase in fire behavior and fire growth in the #mudlickfire. Evacuations are now in place for Panther Creek (NFSR 055) from Deep Creek north to the Main Salmon River road (NFSR 030) and in Napias Creek (NFSR 0242). Idaho Power has also shut off power to lines serving areas southeast of Leesburg, which includes private lands in Napias Creek, Panther Creek drainage south of Deep Creek, and also the Blackbird and Cobalt mines.

