LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Residents at Camas Creek are in GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary.

Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in SET status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

Forest Service Officials tell us the Woodtick fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with hazards including snags and a potential for rolling debris. Risk to responders and public safety is the number one priority for the fire. After multiple attempts to go direct on the fire and crews being unable effectively engage due to safety reasons, the Forest has switched strategies and is using a combination of a point protection strategy and a confine and contain strategy on the fire.

A point protection strategy is a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire. A confine and contain strategy is, when safe to do so, firefighters will implement response actions (e.g. line construction, burn‐out, bucket drops, etc.) to connect natural barriers in the area. The confine and contain strategy attempts to restrict the wildfire to a defined area, to the extent possible, by using natural barriers augmented by response actions.

Yesterday, fire spread to was to the west towards Camas Creek. The increase in fire activity was mainly due to strong winds impacting the fire area and an increase in fuel loading and strong downslope nighttime winds. Sustained crown runs, short range spotting and isolated torching was observed. Crews are identifying values at risk and will begin to prepare those values for defense and initiate a point protection as fire conditions require action. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values. Crews are assessing fire growth and are preparing to implement response actions when appropriate.

