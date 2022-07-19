SCNF

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Evacuation orders are still in place Tuesday for a number of people who live north of Salmon.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuation Monday between Tower Creek and North Fork. Fire managers said they could expect more flare-ups and activity from the Moose Fire.

The sheriff’s office said if people need help with a place to stay or go to call the evacuation center at 208-756-3324, Tommie Palmer at 208-940-2220, or Paul Palmer at 208-940-0220. They can also help with animal placement, they said.

Nearly 190 personnel are working the fire along with 3 helicopters and 7 engines.

The Moose fire started Sunday afternoon about 5 miles southwest of the community of North Fork. The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. That’s the road that goes to the remote area of Shoup.

A Type I Incident Management Team has been ordered and will meet with forest officials today.

Monday, a spot fire was quickly contained east of Highway 93 that burned an area approximately 50 feet by 50 feet, they said.

At this point, Highway 93 remains open to traffic.

The wildfire affects rafters using the Cache Bar Boat Ramp and Corn Creek Boat Ramp to Highway 93. A pilot car is being used to guide them along the Salmon River Road when conditions allow. But when the pilot car is not available there is an alternative route around the fire. You can find that information here.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

An air quality alert has been issued for Lemhi with unhealthy conditions due to the smoke from the Moose Fire. An opening burning ban has also been issued in the county because of the air quality.

Fire Stats: (as of July 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.)

Date of Detection : July 17, 2022

Current Size (estimated) : 12,283 acres

Containment : 0%

Location: 5 miles southwest of North Fork; North Fork Ranger District

Cause: undetermined

Fuels: Grass/Brush/Timber (dead/down fuels)

Resources on Fire: 190

Type I Crew: 4

Type II Crew: 3

Engines: 7

Type I Helicopters: 1

Type II Helicopters: 1

Type 3 Helicopters: 1

