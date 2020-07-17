Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Every Pocatello police officer will soon have a body camera.

The city council Friday night approved the purchase of the cameras.

Pocatello will use $166,000 in contingency funds to make the purchase.

The money will also be used for an upgrade in the capacity of the city’s current server.

The council also accepted a 2020 cops hiring program grant that will provide funding for five new officers and will provide an opportunity to partner with fort hall to combat human trafficking, violent crime, drugs and to build a community education program.