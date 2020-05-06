News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Vespa Manderinia is their name, but they also go by “Murder Hornets.” Native to Asia, this deadly hornet has been spotted in Washington state. It’s also the first time the species has been found in the U.S.

Their nickname is coined by their terrifying ability to wipe-out an entire beehive within a matter of hours. They can be up to two inches long and produce 7X more venom than most other bees making them fatal to humans after only a couple stings.

However, should beekeepers and outdoor recreators be concerned this summer? Is it possible Murder Hornets will travel south?

Idaho State University entomology professor, Joshua Grinath will answer those questions and more tonight on Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.