Ex-home health worker ordered to pay $89K to theft victims

A former Kansas home health worker who was convicted of stealing jewelry and money from elderly clients has been ordered to pay $89,000 in restitution.

Thirty-three-year-old Dawn Becker also was placed on probation for five years and could be sent to prison if she fails to make regular restitution payments. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release that the thefts happened in 2017 and 2018 while Becker was working for three different home health companies in Wichita.

At the hearing, Becker said she was having financial difficulties and pawned stolen items or used her clients’ financial cards to get money. Bennett says Becker also was barred from working as a home health care worker or at a nursing home. Becker now lives in Reno County.