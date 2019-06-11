Ex-housemate: Former model, boyfriend killed doctor in Vegas

A former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend murdered a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas, according to a former roommate whose cooperation with prosecutors could get her probation in the case.

Diana Nicole Pena pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory to murder after the slaying, reduced from a murder charge.

She told a judge she knew at the time that her former housemates, Kelsey Turner and Jon Kennison, killed Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Details were submitted under seal, with Turner and Kennison due in court Thursday on murder and conspiracy charges. Their attorneys say they’ll plead not guilty.

Pena’s attorney, Jess Matsuda, says the 31-year-old Pena had nothing to do with Burchard’s death.

His body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s car in the desert outside Las Vegas.