CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Bryan Miller, a two-time U.S. Senate hopeful, has announced he is running for Wyoming’s long U.S. House seat.

He is joining eight known Republican candidates challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday Miller made his candidacy known during a Wyoming Republican Party meeting in Cody last weekend where everyone who filed to run in 2022 was asked to stand.

Miller stood, and he confirmed to the newspaper that he filed his papers last week.

Miller said he will formally announce his candidacy “in the next few weeks.”

